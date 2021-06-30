Bestsellers List Sunday, July 4

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control and ends in disaster in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

Advertisement

5. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

6. The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria: $27) The only Black employee at a publisher starts to get threats after another Black woman is hired.

7. Widespread Panic by James Ellroy (Knopf: $28)

8. Animal by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader: $28) A woman traumatized by witnessing a violent act leaves New York City for Los Angeles.

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

Advertisement

3. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

4. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

5. How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith (Little, Brown: $29) A history-based tour of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery.

6. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (MCD: $27) A profile of the city of Los Angeles, its residents and cultural significance.

Advertisement

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

10. We Are What We Eat by Alice Waters (Penguin: $26) The chef and pioneering culinary activist explores the slow food movement.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

Advertisement

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

7. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

Advertisement

9. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)

10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

Advertisement

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

Advertisement

7. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

8. Funny Weather by Olivia Laing (Norton : $17)

9. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)