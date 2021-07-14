Bestsellers List Sunday, July 18

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control and ends in disaster in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

2. Falling by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader: $28) The family of the pilot on a flight from Los Angeles to New York is kidnapped.

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

6. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

7. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

8. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

9. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $28) A therapist investigates murders at her alma mater and a secret society that protects a suspect in this follow-up to “The Silent Patient.”

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

4. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

5. The Comfort Book by Matt Haig (Penguin: $22) A collection of stories, lists, essays and notes to lift the reader’s spirits from the author of “The Midnight Library.”

6. It Never Ends by Tom Scharpling (Abrams: $27) A frank and honest memoir recalling the comedian’s struggles with mental illness and other challenges.

7. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (MCD: $27) A profile of the city of Los Angeles, its residents and cultural significance.

10. The Cruelty Is the Point by Adam Serwer (One World: $28) The Atlantic writer looks at the darker aspects of U.S. history in a collection of essays.

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

9. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)

5. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

6. You Were Born for This by Chani Nicholas (HarperOne: $19)

7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

8. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)