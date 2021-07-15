Advertisement
Share
Books

Colin Kaepernick’s new children’s book will explore the beauty of being ‘different’

Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick, seen in 2019, has written a picture book that will be released next year.
(Todd Kirkland / Associated Press)
By Donovan X. RamseyStaff Writer 
Share

Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday that he will release “I Color Myself Different,” a children’s book, next year. The athlete-turned-activist’s Kaepernick Publishing company will publish the picture book in partnership with Scholastic as part of a multibook deal.

The story within “I Color Myself Different” is based on a pivotal moment in Kaepernick’s childhood when, during a drawing exercise in kindergarten, a young Kaepernick drew his adopted white family in yellow crayon and then drew himself brown. It was the first time he acknowledged the difference in their appearance, and the small act empowered him to celebrate differences.

“This story is deeply personal to me and inspired by real events in my life,” said Kaepernick in a press release Thursday. “I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live life with authenticity and purpose.”

San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem on Sept. 25.

Books

Colin Kaepernick to release memoir through his own new publishing company

Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday he will release a memoir this year under his new imprint, Kaepernick Publishing. He also has partnered with Audible for a multi-project deal.

Advertisement

This isn’t Kaepernick’s first foray into books. He launched Kaepernick Publishing in 2019 with the aim of “elevating a new generation of writers and creators” and “amplifying diverse views and voices.”

The company’s first release was an anthology of essays on the topic of police abolition. It is also set to release Kaepernick’s long-awaited memoir.

“I Color Myself Different” will be released in April.

BooksSports
Donovan X. Ramsey

Donovan X. Ramsey covers Black life in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he was a contributing writer for such publications as GQ, Vice, WSJ Magazine and the Atlantic, where he wrote memorable profiles of such figures as Bubba Wallace, Killer Mike and Ibram X. Kendi. Ramsey also served as commentary editor of the Marshall Project and deputy editor of Complex.com. An Ohio native, he is a graduate of Morehouse College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement