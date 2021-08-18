Bestsellers List Sunday, August 22

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

5. The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $26) Five young women who survived horrifying attacks meet with a therapist, until they are targeted once again.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

7. Billy Summers by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) A skilled hit man wants to retire but must first complete one last job.

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

9. Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So (Ecco: $28) A collection of stories of the Cambodian immigrant community, published posthumously.

10. Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron: $28) Twin sisters lead a team of biologists reintroducing gray wolves into the Scottish Highlands.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.

3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.

6. Giannis by Mirin Fader (Hachette: $30) The rise of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

7. Think Again by Adam Grant (Viking: $28) The psychologist explores the importance of rethinking beliefs in a complex world.

8. Inside Comedy by David Steinberg (Knopf: $30) The veteran comic celebrates the comedy and comedians of the last five decades.

9. Here, Right Matters by Alexander Vindman (Harper: $27) The former National Security Council official who risked his Army career to report President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine tells his story.

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $17)

5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

10. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

5. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

7. All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) (One World: $18)

8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

9. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

10. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)