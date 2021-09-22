Bestsellers List Sunday, September 26
Hardcover Fiction
1. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”
2. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
3. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
5. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper: $29) A descendant of slaves is caught between her life in a Northern city and her family still living in the deep South.
6. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
7. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Holt: $29) A mystery surrounding a dysfunctional family from the author of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”
8. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns to the Canadian village of Three Pines in the latest installment of the mystery series.
9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
10. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead: $28) Three women who knew a London murder victim keep secrets from the police.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $27) The author explores the science of human-wildlife conflict.
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. On Freedom by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf: $27) The concept of “freedom” is explored in the contexts of art, sex, drugs and climate.
5. Beneath the Moon: by Yoshi Yoshitani (Ten Speed: $18) A collection of fairy tales, myths and fables from around the world.
6. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
8. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.
9. Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village by Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper (Ten Speed: $17) A light-hearted illustrated guide to the macabre side of the English countryside.
10. Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday: $29) A memoir from a Chinese immigrant who landed in New York with her family in 1994 at the age of 7.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
7. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)
8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)
9. Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo by Sandra Cisneros (Vintage: $13)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
5. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)
6. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
8. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.