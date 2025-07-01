10 books to read in July

Reading List 10 books for your July reading list If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.



Critic Bethanne Patrick recommends 10 promising titles, fiction and nonfiction, to consider for your July reading list.

It’s officially beach-reads season: Whether you do your reading outdoors or inside in air-conditioned comfort, July’s hot new releases will help you stay cool. Topics range from analog memories of Golden Age Hollywood to a maverick female athlete. Happy reading!

FICTION

In Pursuit of Beauty: A Novel

By Gary Baum

Blackstone: 256 pages, $29

(July 1)

Baum, a journalist for the Hollywood Reporter, draws on knowledge he has gleaned about cosmetic surgery, the profession of his protagonist, Dr. Roya Delshad. Dr. Delshad, who is multiracial and once supposedly plain, remakes herself into a glorious bombshell — but then lands in prison. She’s agreed to consider interviews with a ghostwriter named Wes Easton, who will soon discover why she’s called “the Robin Hood of Roxbury Drive.”

Typewriter Beach: A Novel

By Meg Waite Clayton

Harper: 320 pages, $30

(July 1)

Like the carriage of a well-oiled Olivetti, this novel moves between Carmel and Hollywood, in two different centuries, with ease. In 1957, actress Isabella Giori hopes to land a career-making role in a Hitchcock film; when her circumstances change and she winds up secluded in a tiny cottage in Carmel-on-the-Sea, a blacklisted emigre screenwriter named Léon Chazan saves her. In 2018, his screenwriter granddaughter finally learns how and why.

Vera, or Faith: A Novel

By Gary Shteyngart

Random House: 256 pages, $28

(July 8)

Vera, the child narrator of this wry and relevant new novel from Shteyngart (“Our Country Friends”), brings a half-Korean heritage to the Russian-Jewish-WASP Bradford-Shmulkin family. Between Daddy, Anne Mom, and her longing for her unknown bio Mom Mom, Vera has a lot to handle, while all she really wants is to help her dad and stepmom stay married — and to make a friend at school. It’s a must-read.

Mendell Station: A Novel

By J. B. Hwang

Bloomsbury: 208 pages, $27

(July 22)

In the wake of her best friend Esther’s 2020 death from COVID-19, Miriam loses faith in almost everything, including the God that made her job teaching Christian scripture at a San Francisco private school bearable. She quits and takes a job as a mail carrier (as the author also did), not only finding moments of grace from neighborhood to neighborhood but also writing letters to Esther in an effort to understand the childhood difficulties that bonded them.

Necessary Fiction: A Novel

By Eloghosa Osunde

Riverhead: 320 pages, $28

(July 22)

The title tells so much about how queer people must live in Nigeria, and so does the structure: Osunde (“Vagabonds!”) calls it a novel, although its chapters read more like short stories. If it doesn’t hang together like a traditional novel, that may be part of the point. Characters like May, struggling with gender identity, or Ziz, a gay man in Lagos, know that their identities don’t always hang together in traditional ways — and that’s definitely the point.

NONFICTION

The CIA Book Club: The Secret Mission to Win the Cold War With Forbidden Literature

By Charlie English

Random House: 384 pages, $35

(July 1)

Decades of Cold War espionage between the United States and the Soviet Union included programs that leveraged cultural media. The Central Intelligence Agency’s Manhattan-based “book club” office was run by an emigre from Romania named George Midden, who managed to send 10 million books behind the Iron Curtain. Some of them were serious tomes, yes, but there were Agatha Christie novels, Orwell’s “1984” and art books too.

The Hiroshima Men: The Quest to Build the Atomic Bomb, and the Fateful Decision to Use It

By Iain MacGregor

Scribner: 384 pages, $32

(July 8)

Crucially, MacGregor’s painstakingly researched history of the atomic bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War II includes Japanese perspectives. The historian (“Checkpoint Charlie”) treats the atomic bomb more as a weapon of mass murder and less as a scientific breakthrough, while managing to convey the urgency behind its development for the Allied forces.

On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports

By Christine Brennan

Scribner: 272 pages, $30

(July 8)

Let this sink in (basketball pun very much intended): Caitlin Clark has scored more points than any player in major college basketball history. Not just the female players — the male players too. Now that she’s in the WNBA as a rookie for the Indiana Fever, Clark is attracting the kind of fan base once reserved for male basketball stars like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Brennan’s longtime coverage of Clark’s career makes this book a slam dunk.

Strata: Stories From Deep Time

By Laura Poppick

W. W. Norton & Co.: 288 pages, $30

(July 15)

Each stratum, or layer, of our planet tells a story. Science writer Poppick explains what those millions of strata can tell us about four instances that changed life dramatically, from oxygen entering the atmosphere all the way to the dinosaur era. Ultimately, she argues that these strata show us that when stressed, the earth reacts by changing and moving toward stability. It’s a fascinating peek into the globe’s core that might offer clues about sustainability.

The Feather Detective: Mystery, Mayhem, and the Magnificent Life of Roxie Laybourne

By Chris Sweeney

Avid Reader Press: 320 pages, $30

(July 22)

The once-unassuming Roxie Laybourne became the world’s first forensic ornithologist in 1960, when the FAA asked the Smithsonian — where Laybourne was an avian taxidermist — to help them identify shredded feathers from a fatal airplane crash in Boston. She analyzed specimens that contributed to arrests in racial attacks, as well as in catching game poachers and preventing deaths of fighter pilots. In her way, Laybourne was a badass.

