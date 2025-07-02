The week’s bestselling books, July 6

Hardcover fiction

1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.

Advertisement

4. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

5. So Far Gone by Jess Walter (Harper: $30) A reclusive journalist is forced back into the world to rescue his kidnapped grandchildren.

6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

7. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

Advertisement

8. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A cop relentlessly follows his mission in the seemingly idyllic setting of Catalina Island.

9. Among Friends by Hal Ebbott (Riverhead Books: $28) What begins as a celebration at a New York country house gives way to betrayal, shattering the trust between two close families.

10. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.

Advertisement

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the political, economic and cultural barriers to progress in the U.S. and how to work toward a politics of abundance.

3. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur relates his gritty childhood and rise in the dining scene.

4. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

5. How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast (Viking: $28) The author recalls her famed mother, writer Erica Jong.

6. Not My Type by E. Jean Carroll (St. Martin’s Press: $30) The journalist chronicles her legal battles with President Trump.

7. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling, with contributions from Jon Batiste, Salman Rushdie, Gloria Steinem and others.

Advertisement

8. The Möbius Book by Catherine Lacey (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) The novelist blends truth and fiction in an exploration of faith and love.

9. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Penguin Press: $32) Inside President Biden’s doomed decision to run for reelection and the hiding of his serious decline.

10. Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane (W. W. Norton & Co.: $32) The naturalist explores rivers as living beings.

…

Paperback fiction

1. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

2. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

4. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

5. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Harper Perennial: $19)

10. Of Monsters and Mainframes by Barbara Truelove (Bindery Books: $19)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin: $21)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

8. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

9. Sociopath by Patric Gagne (Simon & Schuster: $20)

10. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)