The week’s bestselling books, July 13
Hardcover fiction
1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
2. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
3. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
5. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.
6. The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.
7. So Far Gone by Jess Walter (Harper: $30) A reclusive journalist is forced back into the world to rescue his kidnapped grandchildren.
8. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
9. My Name Is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books: $30) A young writer in the late 1800s travels to South America to uncover the truth about her father.
10. Don’t Let Him In by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books: $30) Three women are connected by one man who seems too good to be true.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the political, economic and cultural barriers to progress in the U.S. and how to work toward a politics of abundance.
3. Wealthy and Well-Known by Rory Vaden and AJ Vaden (Mission Driven Press: $27) How to master the art of personal branding.
4. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.
5. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.
6. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.
7. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
10. Actress of a Certain Age by Jeff Hiller (Simon & Schuster: $29) A collection of autobiographical essays from the comedian and actor.
Paperback fiction
1. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
5. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
6. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $20)
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)
8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
9. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
10. The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin: $21)
3. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
5. Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $20)
6. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)
7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
9. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $18)
10. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)
