The week’s bestselling books, July 20
Hardcover fiction
1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
2. Vera, or Faith by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) A tale of a family struggling to stay together in a country rapidly coming apart.
3. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond. 9
4. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
6. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.
7. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.
8. My Name Is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books: $30) A young writer in the late 1800s travels to South America to uncover the truth about her father.
9. The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy by Brigitte Knightley (Ace: $30) A romantasy following an assassin and a healer forced to work together to cure a fatal disease.
10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person. 122
4. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea: a partnership stretched to its limits.
5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.
6. 2024 by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, Isaac Arnsdorf (Penguin Press: $32) The inside story of a tumultuous and consequential presidential campaign.
7. Super Agers by Eric Topol (Simon & Schuster: $33) A detailed guide to a revolution transforming human longevity.
8. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $30) A guide to the art of journaling and a meditation on the central questions of life.
9. We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle (The Dial Press: $34) The guidebook for being alive.
10. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) On gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
Paperback fiction
1. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
6. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
7. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $20)
8. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
10. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley, $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin: $21)
2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
3. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)
4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. Sociopath by Patric Gagne, Ph.D. (Simon & Schuster: $20)
7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
