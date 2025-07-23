The week’s bestselling books, July 27

Hardcover fiction

1. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

3. The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $29) Three women in three different eras encounter danger and witchcraft.

4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

5. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

6. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

7. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

8. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.

9. The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.

10. Finding Grace by Loretta Rothschild (St. Martin’s Press: $29) A sweeping love story explores the price of a new beginning.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

3. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.

4. The Mission by Tim Weiner (Mariner Books: $35) A history of the modern CIA featuring interviews with former directors, spies and other insiders.

5. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

6. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

7. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

9. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) On gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.

10. Who Knew by Barry Diller (Simon & Schuster: $30) A frank memoir from one of America’s top businessmen.

Paperback fiction

1. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

5. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $19)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

9. A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna (Berkley: $19)

10. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner (Scribner: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

2. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin: $21)

3. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

4. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)

7. A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $24)

8. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)