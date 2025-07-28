How ‘Jeopardy!’ whiz Ken Jennings learned to make ‘Kennections’ everywhere and why he fears AI

On the Shelf The Complete Kennections By Ken Jennings

Scribner: 480 pages, $21

Ken Jennings wants you to know he didn’t name his trivia game “Kennections.”

“It’s really an unpleasant name,” the “Jeopardy!” champion turned host says of the quizzes now published weekly by Mental Floss. “We have to lead with that. It was suggested by an editor at Parade Magazine, but it doesn’t look good or sound good.”

But Jennings loves the quizzes themselves, which are now collected (kellected?) in “The Complete Kennections.” The Simon & Schuster release, on shelves July 29, follows earlier Jennings books that included more writing. Those include: “Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs,” “Maphead: Charting the Wide, Weird World of Geography Wonks,” “Because I Said So!: The Truth Behind the Myths, Tales, and Warnings Every Generation Passes Down to Its Kids” and “100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife.”

Jennings recently spoke about his books, AI and why trivia matters. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Was writing books always a goal?

I was an English major in college. I wanted to write and to teach, but writing didn’t seem like a practical choice. I was also doing a double major in computer science, and in 2000 it was absurdly easy to get a job at a friend’s startup, even if you were a terrible programmer, which I was.

Writing about geography and myths and fabled places of the afterlife all seem to make sense coming from the brain of a “Jeopardy!” champion.

It’s easy to imagine the same kid in an elementary school library, reading about these things in the World Book encyclopedia during a rainy recess. That’s my origin story. I was just a sponge for weird information. That’s my origin story right there.

I thought of “Jeopardy!” as a fun, crazy summer and did not think it would be my life, so I tried making each book less about “Jeopardy!” and trivia than the one before it.

Is the information in your books trivial, or do you think it’s important to get readers to understand geography and the way our culture passes down myths and tales?

I’m a believer that trivia is not just a bar pastime, or even a way for little Lisa Simpsons to get told they’re smart into adulthood. I always felt trivia was kind of a universal social good, a way to enjoy cultural literacy.

I feel I’m part of the last generation that had to justify having nerdy interests. It was kind of shameful and made you the punchline of jokes in movie comedies and stand-up. Today, it seems self-evident to everyone younger than us that, well, of course you would just be obsessive about lunchboxes or about “Battlestar Galactica” or fossils. That’s totally normalized, and it’s actually good.

But I’ve also been mourning the loss of generalists, people who knew a little bit about everything, which is what “Jeopardy!” celebrates, but it’s not fashionable. We live in a siloed society of specialists. And I really think we’d be better off if everybody knew a little bit about everything.

I do think it’s good to know trivia is not something that makes you better than other people. It doesn’t exist to show off or even to make you feel smarter about yourself. Ideally, it should bring people together and make the world more interesting and make you a more sparkling conversationalist.

“Jeopardy!” and your books strive to make learning facts fun. Is there a lesson there for educators?

I think that’s the beauty of trivia. I wrote a series of books for kids with amazing facts because I liked that kind of book when I was a kid. And you can see it in a classroom, when you see kids’ eyes light up about information and about serious subjects and about knowledge when it’s presented in a fun way, especially with narrative.

Narrative is the secret sauce. It just makes kids think the world is an amazing adventure and you just have to be curious and dig into it. But that gets beaten out of us, and then a lot of us at some point just specialize in one thing. You need to remind people that learning is not a chore. If it’s not fun, you’re doing it wrong. And trivia is very good at that.

Every good “Jeopardy!” clue tells a story in some way, saying, here’s why you should want to know this or here’s what this might have to do with life and the reason why this is not random minutia, which I think is a lot of people’s stereotype of trivia nerds. A trivia question can help you connect it to other things. Trivia is just an art of connections.

That’s certainly true in your “Kennections” book.

I grew up doing crosswords, riddles and rebuses. I’ve always liked trivia that rewards not just the recall of the right fact but has a little more mental clockwork involved so you have to solve some puzzles. You have to analyze the clue and figure out why it exists and what it’s asking or what it’s not asking, what was included, what was omitted. There’s a lot of analysis that can kind of lead you to the right answer by deduction, even if you don’t know the right fact off the top of your head. One half of your brain is just trying to recall these five facts, but you’ve got this other half that’s trying to figure it out and step back and take the big picture. And it might be something outside the box.

The art of it is finding five things that fit in the category but that can have double meanings: Commodore is both a computer and a member of a Lionel Richie combo.

You write that “Kennections” consumes your life — you go into a bagel store and wonder if you can build five questions out of the flavors. Is the problem that in your day-to-day life, you’re constantly seeing things and thinking things this way? Or is the problem that you can’t say this out loud because you’ll make your family crazy?

That’s something I learned early — that being this trivia-loving kid has the potential to be annoying. But my kids know what they’re getting from me at this point. And they both have the gene themselves. One is obsessed with Major League Baseball, and one is obsessed with the history of Disney theme parks, and they have encyclopedic knowledge every bit as awe-inspiring and freakish as I had as a kid. And I’m proud of that.

Do you worry about living in a culture that’s so polarized that facts aren’t even universally received and where AI takes over people’s need to be curious, allowing students to take shortcuts in learning?

I think an oligarch class is going to deliver us a combination of both, where the AI will not only create reliance on it but give us bad, counterfactual information about important issues. And it’s really something I take seriously. It’s really something we need to be pushing back on now.

You don’t want to trust an AI summary of a subject or AI’s take on an issue without understanding who controls that algorithm and why they want you to hear that information.