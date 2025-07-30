The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 3
Hardcover fiction
1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
3. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.
4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.
5. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
6. The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $29) Three women in three different eras encounter danger and witchcraft.
7. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.
8. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
9. The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.
10. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.
3. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.
4. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
5. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur on his rise in the dining scene.
6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.
7. The Mission by Tim Weiner (Mariner Books: $35) A history of the modern CIA featuring interviews with former directors, spies and other insiders.
8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
9. Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane (W. W. Norton & Co.: $32) The naturalist explores rivers as living beings.
10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.
Paperback fiction
1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
2. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
5. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
7. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $19)
8. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
9. The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $21)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
3. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)
4. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
5. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
6. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $20)
7. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)
8. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $20)
9. Vegas by John Gregory Dunne (McNally Editions: $19)
10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
