The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 10
-
-
- Share via
Hardcover fiction
1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
2. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
3. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.
4. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.
5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
6. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.
7. Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson (Bantam: $28) A young woman tries to solve her own murder.
8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.
9. The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $29) Three women in three different eras encounter danger and witchcraft.
10. Vera, or Faith by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) A tale of a family struggling to stay together in a country rapidly coming apart.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.
3. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
4. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.
5. Gwyneth by Amy Odell (Gallery Books: $31) Inside the world of one of today’s most influential and polarizing celebrities.
6. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur on his rise in the dining scene.
7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.
8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
7. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead Books: $19)
9. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $19)
10. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
3. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)
4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)
7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
8. Stories Are Weapons by Annalee Newitz (W. W. Norton & Co.: $19)
9. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)
10. A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books: $16)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.