The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 10

Hardcover fiction

1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

2. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

3. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

4. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.

Advertisement

5. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

6. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.

7. Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson (Bantam: $28) A young woman tries to solve her own murder.

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

Advertisement

9. The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $29) Three women in three different eras encounter danger and witchcraft.

10. Vera, or Faith by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) A tale of a family struggling to stay together in a country rapidly coming apart.

…

Advertisement

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.

3. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

4. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

5. Gwyneth by Amy Odell (Gallery Books: $31) Inside the world of one of today’s most influential and polarizing celebrities.

6. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur on his rise in the dining scene.

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

Advertisement

9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.

…

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

4. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

7. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)

8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead Books: $19)

9. All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Crown: $19)

10. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

8. Stories Are Weapons by Annalee Newitz (W. W. Norton & Co.: $19)

9. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)

10. A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books: $16)