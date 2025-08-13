The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 17
Hardcover fiction
1. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
2. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.
3. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
4. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
5. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books: $30) A vampiric tale follows three women across the centuries.
6. Automatic Noodle by Annalee Newitz (Tordotcom: $25) A crew of deactivated robots opens a noodle shop and causes a stir.
7. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.
8. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
9. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.
10. The Magician of Tiger Castle by Louis Sachar (Ace: $30) The “Holes” author’s debut adult novel centers on forbidden love, a crumbling kingdom and the unexpected magic around us.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.
2. Tonight in Jungleland by Peter Ames Carlin (Doubleday: $30) Inside the making of Bruce Springsteen’s groundbreaking album “Born to Run.”
3. King of Kings by Scott Anderson (Doubleday: $35) A history of the Iranian Revolution offers insights into today’s global unrest.
4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
5. The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer and John Burgoyne (illustrator) (Scribner: $20) On gratitude, reciprocity and community, and the lessons to take from the natural world.
6. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.
7. Medieval Cats by Catherine Nappington (Ten Speed Press: $16) A comical celebration of cats in artwork from medieval times.
8. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
9. Are You Mad at Me? by Meg Josephson (Gallery Books: $30) A guide to ending chronic people-pleasing habits.
10. Forest Euphoria by Patricia Ononiwu Kaishian (Spiegel & Grau: $30) An exploration of the queerness of the natural world that challenges our expectations of what is normal, beautiful and possible.
Paperback fiction
1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
2. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead Books: $19)
6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
8. Accomplice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $20)
9. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $19)
10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)
3. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)
4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
5. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
6. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Books: $21)
7. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
9. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)
10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
