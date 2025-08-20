The week’s bestselling books, Aug. 24

Hardcover fiction

1. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on her journey to starting anew.

5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

6. Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson (Bantam: $28) A young woman tries to solve her own murder.

7. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

8. The Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $29) Three women in three different eras encounter danger and witchcraft.

9. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.

10. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich (Knopf: $30) The political commentator and professor’s memoir of growing up in a baby-boom America.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

4. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The deeply human story of the fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

5. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

6. Here Beside the Rising Tide by Jim Newton (Random House: $32) A kaleidoscopic history of the Grateful Dead.

7. King of Kings by Scott Anderson (Doubleday: $35) A history of the Iranian Revolution offers insights into today’s global unrest.

8. Tonight in Jungleland by Peter Ames Carlin (Doubleday: $30) Inside the making of Bruce Springsteen’s groundbreaking album “Born to Run.”

9. Ready for My Close-Up by David M. Lubin (Grand Central Publishing: $30) A cultural history about the making and legacy of the classic film “Sunset Boulevard.”

10. I Regret Almost Everything by Keith McNally (Gallery Books: $30) The restaurateur on his rise in the dining scene.

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

3. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

4. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead Books: $19)

7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

8. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

9. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)

3. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

8. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)