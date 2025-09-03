The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 7
Hardcover fiction
1. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.
2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
3. The Magician of Tiger Castle by Louis Sachar (Ace: $30) The “Holes” author’s debut adult novel centers on forbidden love and a crumbling kingdom.
4. An Inside Job by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and legendary spy must solve the perfect crime.
5. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful period in her past.
7. The Possession of Alba Díaz by Isabel Cañas (Berkley: $29) A young woman is seized by a demonic presence deep in a Mexican silver mine.
8. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.
9 The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) A young father grapples with tragedy and the search for redemption.
10. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.
2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
4. Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich (Knopf: $30) A memoir by the political commentator of growing up in a baby-boom America.
5. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.
6. Baldwin by Nicholas Boggs (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $36) The first major biography of influential writer James Baldwin in three decades.
7. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $30) A former Obama speechwriter moves to the Jersey Shore and learns to surf with the help of his daredevil brother-in-law.
8. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.
9. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.
10. Tonight in Jungleland by Peter Ames Carlin (Doubleday: $30) Inside the making of Bruce Springsteen’s groundbreaking album “Born to Run.”
Paperback fiction
1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
5. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)
6. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
7. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
10. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (editor), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (editor) (Vintage: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)
5. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
6. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
10. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Books: $21)
