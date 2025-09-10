The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 14

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) A story of friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

4. Buckeye by Patrick Ryan (Random House: $30) The story weaves the lives of two Midwestern families across generations, from World War II to the late 20th century.

5. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) Standard edition.

6. Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser (Europa Editions: $30) Ten-year-old Mona and her beloved grandfather have only 52 Wednesdays to visit 52 works of art before Mona loses her sight forever.

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful period in her past.

8. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $30) A man and his ex’s cat try to survive a sadistic game show in the first book of the popular fantasy series.

9. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster: $29) A love triangle unearths dangerous secrets.

10. The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books: $40) A dismembered corpse is discovered in the vault of a silver shop.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.

3. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.

4. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

5. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

6. Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich (Knopf: $30) A memoir by the political commentator of growing up in a baby-boom America.

7. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life: Love, Advice and Inspiration … by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $11.99) A sequel from the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog.

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

9. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.



Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Penguin: $19)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

10. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

2. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Harper Perennial: $20)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

6. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

7. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial Press Trade Paperback,: $20)

8. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)

9. Framed by John Grisham (Vintage: $18)

10. Your Baby Doesn’t Come With a Book by Daniel Golshevsky (Hardie Grant Books: $20)