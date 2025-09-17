The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 21

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

2. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

3. Buckeye by Patrick Ryan (Random House: $30) The lives of two Midwestern families are woven across generations, from World War II to the late 20th century.

4. Clown Town by Mick Herron (Soho Crime: $30) The disgraced spies of Slough House are caught between MI5’s secret past and its murky future.

5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

6. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) Friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

7. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

8. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) Standard edition.

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on starting anew.

10. Hemlock & Silver by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books: $29) A dark reimagining of “Snow White” steeped in poison, intrigue and treason.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

2. Invest Like a Billionaire by Bob Fraser, Ben Fraser (Maxwell Leadership: $28) A guide to the data-backed investment strategies the top 1% have used for decades.

3. Art Work by Sally Mann (Abrams Press: $35) The artist explores the challenges and pleasures of the creative process.

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

5. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) More humor and wisdom from the internet’s beloved mushroom frog.

6. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The celebrated novelist’s first memoir chronicles the complex relationship with her mother.

7. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen (Gallery Books: $35) The movie and TV star reflects on his turbulent life.

8. Medieval Cats by Catherine Nappington (Ten Speed Press: $16) A comical celebration of cats in artwork from medieval times.

9. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.

10. The Flipside by Michelle “MACE” Curran (Grand Central Publishing: $30) 1 Lessons on turning fears into strengths by the former Air Force Thunderbirds pilot.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

4. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Penguin: $19)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

8. Murder at the Black Cat Café by Seishi Yokomizo (Pushkin Vertigo: $18)

9. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Vintage: $18)

6. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

7. Holler at Your Dreams by Judi Holler (Holla! Worldwide: $35)

8. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

9. All the Presidents’ Money by Megan Gorman (Regalo Press: $20)

10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)