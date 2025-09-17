The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 21
Hardcover fiction
1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.
2. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.
3. Buckeye by Patrick Ryan (Random House: $30) The lives of two Midwestern families are woven across generations, from World War II to the late 20th century.
4. Clown Town by Mick Herron (Soho Crime: $30) The disgraced spies of Slough House are caught between MI5’s secret past and its murky future.
5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
6. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) Friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.
7. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
8. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) Standard edition.
9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on starting anew.
10. Hemlock & Silver by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books: $29) A dark reimagining of “Snow White” steeped in poison, intrigue and treason.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.
2. Invest Like a Billionaire by Bob Fraser, Ben Fraser (Maxwell Leadership: $28) A guide to the data-backed investment strategies the top 1% have used for decades.
3. Art Work by Sally Mann (Abrams Press: $35) The artist explores the challenges and pleasures of the creative process.
4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
5. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) More humor and wisdom from the internet’s beloved mushroom frog.
6. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The celebrated novelist’s first memoir chronicles the complex relationship with her mother.
7. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen (Gallery Books: $35) The movie and TV star reflects on his turbulent life.
8. Medieval Cats by Catherine Nappington (Ten Speed Press: $16) A comical celebration of cats in artwork from medieval times.
9. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A study of the barriers to progress in the U.S.
10. The Flipside by Michelle “MACE” Curran (Grand Central Publishing: $30) 1 Lessons on turning fears into strengths by the former Air Force Thunderbirds pilot.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
4. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Penguin: $19)
5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
7. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
8. Murder at the Black Cat Café by Seishi Yokomizo (Pushkin Vertigo: $18)
9. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)
10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
5. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Vintage: $18)
6. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
7. Holler at Your Dreams by Judi Holler (Holla! Worldwide: $35)
8. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
9. All the Presidents’ Money by Megan Gorman (Regalo Press: $20)
10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
