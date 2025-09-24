The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 28

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

2. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

3. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

4. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown &. Co.: $30) Scandal and drama unfold at a New England boarding school.

5. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

6. Among the Burning Flowers by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing: $30) Long-slumbering dragons awaken in a prequel to fantasy bestseller “The Priory of The Orange Tree.”

7. Clown Town by Mick Herron (Soho Crime: $30) The disgraced spies of Slough House are caught between MI5’s secret past and its murky future.

8. The Shattering Peace by John Scalzi (Tor Books: $30) A return to the galaxy of the Old Man’s War series.

9. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

10. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

2. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen (Gallery Books: $35) The movie and TV star reflects on his turbulent life.

3. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

4. We the People by Jill Lepore (Liveright: $40) The historian offers a wholly new history of the Constitution.

5. Art Work by Sally Mann (Abrams Press: $35) The artist explores the challenges and pleasures of the creative process.

6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

7. Night People by Mark Ronson (Grand Central Publishing: $29) The Grammy-winning record producer chronicles his early DJ days.

8. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The acclaimed novelist’s first memoir takes on the complex relationship with her mother.

9. Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich (Knopf: $30) A memoir by the political commentator of growing up in a baby-boom America.

10. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.

Paperback fiction

1. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

4. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

6. The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

8. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)

9. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

10. Starter Villain by John Scalzi (Tor Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $25)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Vintage: $18)

6. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Books: $21)

7. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

9. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

10. How to Dream by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press: $11)