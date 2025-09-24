The week’s bestselling books, Sept. 28
Hardcover fiction
1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.
2. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
3. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.
4. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand and Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown &. Co.: $30) Scandal and drama unfold at a New England boarding school.
5. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A suspenseful family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.
6. Among the Burning Flowers by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing: $30) Long-slumbering dragons awaken in a prequel to fantasy bestseller “The Priory of The Orange Tree.”
7. Clown Town by Mick Herron (Soho Crime: $30) The disgraced spies of Slough House are caught between MI5’s secret past and its murky future.
8. The Shattering Peace by John Scalzi (Tor Books: $30) A return to the galaxy of the Old Man’s War series.
9. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.
10. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.
2. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen (Gallery Books: $35) The movie and TV star reflects on his turbulent life.
3. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.
4. We the People by Jill Lepore (Liveright: $40) The historian offers a wholly new history of the Constitution.
5. Art Work by Sally Mann (Abrams Press: $35) The artist explores the challenges and pleasures of the creative process.
6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
7. Night People by Mark Ronson (Grand Central Publishing: $29) The Grammy-winning record producer chronicles his early DJ days.
8. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The acclaimed novelist’s first memoir takes on the complex relationship with her mother.
9. Coming Up Short by Robert B. Reich (Knopf: $30) A memoir by the political commentator of growing up in a baby-boom America.
10. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.
Paperback fiction
1. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)
3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
4. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)
5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)
6. The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
8. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)
9. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)
10. Starter Villain by John Scalzi (Tor Books: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)
2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
3. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $25)
4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
5. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Vintage: $18)
6. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Books: $21)
7. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)
9. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
10. How to Dream by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press: $11)
