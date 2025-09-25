Advertisement
Anime streamer Crunchyroll wants to be your digital home for manga too

A digital manga platform's home screen
Crunchyroll Manga will launch Oct. 9.
(Crunchyroll)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
Crunchyroll is bringing digital manga to its anime audience.

The streaming platform announced Thursday that Crunchyroll Manga, an add-on service that will make hundreds of manga titles from across several publishers available to subscribers, will launch as an app on Oct. 9.

Among the titles expected to be available on the digital manga platform are “One Piece,” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Daemons of the Shadow Realm,” “My Dress-Up Darling,” “The Summer Hikaru Died,” “Lycoris Recoil,” “Delicious in Dungeon,” “Sasaki and Miyano,” “Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy” and “Maiden of the Dragon: Falling for the Demon’s Lies.” The library will continue to expand after launch.

For the uninitiated, manga is the Japanese word for comics and graphic novels — meaning it’s a medium and not a genre. Those who write and illustrate manga are called mangaka.

Some of the most well-known anime series are manga adaptations, including “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” “Dragon Ball,” “Sailor Moon,” “Attack on Titan,” “Inuyasha,” “Fruits Basket,” “Haikyu!” and more. (And like American comics, manga works are also adapted into both animated and live-action TV and movies.)

Crunchyroll Manga will be launched as a separate reading app from the streaming video platform. Crunchyroll users currently subscribed to the Ultimate Fan tier ($15.99 per month) will be able to access Crunchyroll Manga at no additional cost. For those subscribed to the Fan or Mega Fan tiers, access to the manga platform will be available for an additional monthly cost of $4 or $3.50, respectively.

The app will also allow users to download chapters for offline reading. After the app launch, the web version of Crunchyroll Manga will be available starting Oct. 15.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

