The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 5

Hardcover fiction

1. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

2. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

3. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

4. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

5. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

6. This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $39) Carl and Princess Donut are ready for battle in the seventh book of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series.

7. We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) The follow-up to the campus satire “Bunny” goes on a journey into the heart of dark academia.

8. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co.: $29) An unexpected wedding guest gets surprise help on starting anew.

10. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

2. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

3. Faithonomics by Jerry Lopez (Jerry Lopez: $29) Biblical wisdom is paired with modern-day financial strategies.

4. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

5. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. Replaceable You by Mary Roach (W. W. Norton & Co.: $29) An exploration of the remarkable advances and difficult questions prompted by the human body’s failings.

8. Art Work by Sally Mann (Abrams Press: $35) The artist explores the challenges and pleasures of the creative process.

9. When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows … by Steven Pinker (Scribner: $30) How the hidden logic of common knowledge can make sense of many of life’s enigmas.

10. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) The comedian uses the writings of the Bible to highlight Christian hypocrisy while calling for compassion and clarity.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

2. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

3. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

6. The Best Short Stories 2025 by Edward P. Jones (editor) (Vintage: $19)

7. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Penguin: $19)

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

9. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Alignment by Katie Keller Wood (Page Two: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

4. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)

5. Autocracy, Inc. by Anne Applebaum (Vintage: $18)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $20)

9. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Books: $21)

10. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)