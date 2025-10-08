The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 12

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) Members of the Thursday Murder Club plunge back into action after a wedding guest disappears.

2. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

3. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

5. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

6. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful period in her past.

8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

9. We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) The follow-up to the campus satire “Bunny” goes on a journey into the heart of dark academia.

10. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

2. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

3. We the People by Jill Lepore (Liveright: $40) The historian offers a wholly new history of the Constitution.

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

5. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.

6. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The acclaimed novelist’s first memoir takes on the complex relationship with her mother.

7. I’m Just a Little Guy by Charlie James, Paige Tompkins (illustrator) (Quirk Books: $15) The comedian offers a softer, sillier, sunnier way to walk through life.

8. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

9. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

10. Truly by Lionel Richie (HarperOne: $36) The music legend tells his story.

…

Paperback fiction

1. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

4. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

7. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Picador: $19)

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)