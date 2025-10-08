Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 12

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) Members of the Thursday Murder Club plunge back into action after a wedding guest disappears.

2. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

3. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

5. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

6. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful period in her past.

8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

9. We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books: $30) The follow-up to the campus satire “Bunny” goes on a journey into the heart of dark academia.

10. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of artificial intelligence.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

2. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

3. We the People by Jill Lepore (Liveright: $40) The historian offers a wholly new history of the Constitution.

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

5. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.

6. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The acclaimed novelist’s first memoir takes on the complex relationship with her mother.

7. I’m Just a Little Guy by Charlie James, Paige Tompkins (illustrator) (Quirk Books: $15) The comedian offers a softer, sillier, sunnier way to walk through life.

8. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

9. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

10. Truly by Lionel Richie (HarperOne: $36) The music legend tells his story.

Paperback fiction

1. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

3. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

4. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

5. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

7. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Picador: $19)

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Vintage: $19)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

7. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

