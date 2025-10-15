Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 19

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

2. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) Members of the Thursday Murder Club plunge back into action after a wedding guest disappears.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

Advertisement

4. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

6. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

Advertisement

7. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

8. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

9. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

Advertisement

10. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

2. Perseverance Principles by J.J. Mazzo (Wiley: $26) A guide to overcoming adversity.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) A memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

5. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

6. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.

Advertisement

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. Last Rites by Ozzy Osbourne (Grand Central Publishing: $30) The final memoir of the late heavy metal pioneer.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. The Devil Emails at Midnight by Mita Mallick (Wiley: $28) A guide to the 13 types of bad bosses that will help you become a better leader.

Paperback fiction

1. Mate by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley: $20)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

4. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

5. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

7. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster: $17)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

6. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

7. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $25)

8. Girl in a Band by Kim Gordon (Dey Street Books: $20)

9. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Book Club newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement