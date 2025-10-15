The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 19

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

2. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) Members of the Thursday Murder Club plunge back into action after a wedding guest disappears.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

6. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

7. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

8. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

9. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

10. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

2. Perseverance Principles by J.J. Mazzo (Wiley: $26) A guide to overcoming adversity.

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) A memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

5. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

6. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $29) The Oscar-winning actor shares his writings and reflections.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. Last Rites by Ozzy Osbourne (Grand Central Publishing: $30) The final memoir of the late heavy metal pioneer.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. The Devil Emails at Midnight by Mita Mallick (Wiley: $28) A guide to the 13 types of bad bosses that will help you become a better leader.

Paperback fiction

1. Mate by Ali Hazelwood. (Berkley: $20)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

4. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

5. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

7. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster: $17)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

5. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

6. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

7. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $25)

8. Girl in a Band by Kim Gordon (Dey Street Books: $20)

9. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)