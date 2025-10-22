The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 26

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $30) Members of the Thursday Murder Club plunge back into action after a wedding guest disappears.

2. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

5. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

6. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

7. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

8. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

9. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

10. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) Friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

2. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

3. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins (Hay House: $30) The podcast host explains how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

5. Perseverance Principles by J.J. Mazzo (Wiley: $26) A guide to overcoming adversity.

6. The Compass Within by Robert Glazer (Sourcebooks: $17) A workplace parable about discovering the core values that guide us.

7. Night People by Mark Ronson (Grand Central Publishing: $29) The Grammy-winning record producer chronicles his early DJ days.

8. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

9. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) A memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

10. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A takedown of Christian hypocrisy and a call for compassion.

Paperback fiction

1. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

5. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

6. Playground by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Co.: $20)

7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

8. The Best Short Stories 2025 by Edward P. Jones (editor) (Vintage: $19)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

10. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman (Penguin Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

7. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

8. Small Moves, Big Life by Andrea Leigh Rogers (BenBella Books: $19)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud (William Morrow Paperbacks: $28)

