Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 2

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

2. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

3. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

Advertisement

5. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

6. King Sorrow by Joe Hill (William Morrow: $40) Six friends dabble in the occult and are horrifyingly successful.

7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

Advertisement

8. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

9. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

10. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

Advertisement

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

3. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

Advertisement

4. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

5. Giving Up Is Unforgivable by Joyce Vance (Dutton: $28) A rallying cry for citizen engagement to preserve American democracy.

6. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

8. To Rescue the American Spirit by Bret Baier (Mariner Books: $33) An exploration of the extraordinary life of Teddy Roosevelt.

9. Finding My Way by Malala Yousafzai (Atria Books: $30) The activist reflects on her path to self-discovery.

Advertisement

10. I Wrote This for Attention by Lukas Gage (Simon & Schuster: $30) The actor chronicles a rowdy childhood and clawing his way to fame.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Picador: $19)

4. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Playground by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Co.: $20)

7. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

8. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)

9. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

Advertisement

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. The Myth of American Idealism by Noam Chomsky and Nathan J. Robinson (Penguin Books: $20)

7. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

8. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

9. Then Again by Diane Keaton (Random House: $18)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel (Harriman House: $20)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement