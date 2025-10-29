The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 2

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

2. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

3. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

5. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

6. King Sorrow by Joe Hill (William Morrow: $40) Six friends dabble in the occult and are horrifyingly successful.

7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

8. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

9. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

10. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

3. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

4. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

5. Giving Up Is Unforgivable by Joyce Vance (Dutton: $28) A rallying cry for citizen engagement to preserve American democracy.

6. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

8. To Rescue the American Spirit by Bret Baier (Mariner Books: $33) An exploration of the extraordinary life of Teddy Roosevelt.

9. Finding My Way by Malala Yousafzai (Atria Books: $30) The activist reflects on her path to self-discovery.

10. I Wrote This for Attention by Lukas Gage (Simon & Schuster: $30) The actor chronicles a rowdy childhood and clawing his way to fame.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Picador: $19)

4. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Playground by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Co.: $20)

7. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)

8. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)

9. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)



Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. The Myth of American Idealism by Noam Chomsky and Nathan J. Robinson (Penguin Books: $20)

7. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

8. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

9. Then Again by Diane Keaton (Random House: $18)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel (Harriman House: $20)