The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 2
Hardcover fiction
1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.
2. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.
3. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.
4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.
5. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.
6. King Sorrow by Joe Hill (William Morrow: $40) Six friends dabble in the occult and are horrifyingly successful.
7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.
8. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.
9. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.
10. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $32) Two rival graduate students journey to hell to save their professor’s soul.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.
2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.
3. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.
4. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.
5. Giving Up Is Unforgivable by Joyce Vance (Dutton: $28) A rallying cry for citizen engagement to preserve American democracy.
6. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”
7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.
8. To Rescue the American Spirit by Bret Baier (Mariner Books: $33) An exploration of the extraordinary life of Teddy Roosevelt.
9. Finding My Way by Malala Yousafzai (Atria Books: $30) The activist reflects on her path to self-discovery.
10. I Wrote This for Attention by Lukas Gage (Simon & Schuster: $30) The actor chronicles a rowdy childhood and clawing his way to fame.
Paperback fiction
1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)
2. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)
3. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Picador: $19)
4. Bunny by Mona Awad (Penguin: $17)
5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
6. Playground by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Co.: $20)
7. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $18)
8. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)
9. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
3. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)
4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
6. The Myth of American Idealism by Noam Chomsky and Nathan J. Robinson (Penguin Books: $20)
7. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)
8. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)
9. Then Again by Diane Keaton (Random House: $18)
10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel (Harriman House: $20)