Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Prop. 50 passes, new permitting suggests Cinerama Dome will reopen soon, and more big stories
Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 9

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

2. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

3. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

Advertisement

5. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

6. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

7. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

Advertisement

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

9. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of AI.

10. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

Advertisement

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

3. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

Advertisement

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

6. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

7. Finding My Way by Malala Yousafzai (Atria Books: $30) The activist reflects on her path to self-discovery.

8. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

9. Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $30) The novelist’s provocative new collection of essays.

10. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $28) A comprehensive biography of actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

4. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

5. The Princess Bride Deluxe Limited Edition by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

6. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

7. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

2. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud (William Morrow Paperbacks: $29)

7. On Freedom by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $20)

8. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement