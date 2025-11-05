The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 9

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

2. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

3. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

Advertisement

5. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.

6. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

7. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

Advertisement

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

9. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of AI.

10. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

…

Advertisement

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

3. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

Advertisement

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

6. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.

7. Finding My Way by Malala Yousafzai (Atria Books: $30) The activist reflects on her path to self-discovery.

8. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.

9. Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $30) The novelist’s provocative new collection of essays.

10. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $28) A comprehensive biography of actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin.

Advertisement

…

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

4. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

5. The Princess Bride Deluxe Limited Edition by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

6. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)

7. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $19)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

2. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud (William Morrow Paperbacks: $29)

7. On Freedom by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $20)

8. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)