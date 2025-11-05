The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 9
Hardcover fiction
1. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.
2. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.
3. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.
4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.
5. Twice by Mitch Albom (Harper: $27) The love story of a man with the power to get a second chance at everything.
6. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.
7. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.
8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.
9. Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of AI.
10. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.
2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.
3. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”
4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.
5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.
6. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books: $35) The bestselling author’s memoir about an intense and ultimately tragic love.
7. Finding My Way by Malala Yousafzai (Atria Books: $30) The activist reflects on her path to self-discovery.
8. 107 Days by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster: $30) The former vice president tells her story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history.
9. Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $30) The novelist’s provocative new collection of essays.
10. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $28) A comprehensive biography of actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)
2. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)
4. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)
5. The Princess Bride Deluxe Limited Edition by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)
6. Mate by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $20)
7. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)
8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
10. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $19)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)
2. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)
4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
6. Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud (William Morrow Paperbacks: $29)
7. On Freedom by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $20)
8. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)
9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)