The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 16

Hardcover fiction

1. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

5. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

6. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

8. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

9. Queen Esther by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $30) The novelist revisits the world of his bestselling “The Cider House Rules.”

10. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

4. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

5. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

6. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

7. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins (Hay House: $30) The podcast host explains how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

9. Giving Up Is Unforgivable by Joyce Vance (Dutton: $28) A rallying cry for citizen engagement to preserve American democracy.

10. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway (Simon & Schuster: $29) The NYU professor and podcaster explores what it means to be a man in modern America.

Paperback fiction

1. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

2. How About Now by Kate Baer (Harper Perennial: $18)

3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $19)

10. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

6. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $22)

10. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)