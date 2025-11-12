Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 16

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

5. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness and ancient mythology.

6. Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey: $35) A woman with missing memories fights to survive a war-torn world of necromancy and alchemy.

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

8. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

9. Queen Esther by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $30) The novelist revisits the world of his bestselling “The Cider House Rules.”

10. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

4. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

5. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

6. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

7. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins (Hay House: $30) The podcast host explains how to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

9. Giving Up Is Unforgivable by Joyce Vance (Dutton: $28) A rallying cry for citizen engagement to preserve American democracy.

10. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway (Simon & Schuster: $29) The NYU professor and podcaster explores what it means to be a man in modern America.

Paperback fiction

1. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

2. How About Now by Kate Baer (Harper Perennial: $18)

3. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $19)

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $19)

10. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath (Harper Perennial Modern Classics: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

6. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $22)

10. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

