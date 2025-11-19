The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 23

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Strength of the Few by James Islington (S&S/Saga Press: $34) Book 2 of fantasy series the Hierarchy Quartet.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

5. Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree (Tor Books: $29) A new fantasy adventure in the Legends & Lattes series featuring a foul-mouthed bookseller.

6. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

7. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

9. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon (Grand Central Publishing: $32) The bestselling writer and the Oscar winner team up for the story of a woman trapped in a deadly conspiracy.

10. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

3. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

5. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

6. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

7. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

8. The Look by Michelle Obama (Crown: $50) Exploring the former first lady’s style evolution with over 200 photographs.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Penguin: $19)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

10. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)



Paperback nonfiction

1. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

6. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

9. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

10. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

