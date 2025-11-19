Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 23

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. The Strength of the Few by James Islington (S&S/Saga Press: $34) Book 2 of fantasy series the Hierarchy Quartet.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

5. Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree (Tor Books: $29) A new fantasy adventure in the Legends & Lattes series featuring a foul-mouthed bookseller.

6. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

7. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

9. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon (Grand Central Publishing: $32) The bestselling writer and the Oscar winner team up for the story of a woman trapped in a deadly conspiracy.

10. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

3. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

5. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

6. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

7. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

8. The Look by Michelle Obama (Crown: $50) Exploring the former first lady’s style evolution with over 200 photographs.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

3. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig (Penguin: $19)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)

8. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

10. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)

3. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

6. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

9. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

10. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

