The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 30

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Brimstone by Callie Hart (Forever: $33) The deluxe limited edition continues the fantasy adventure begun in “Quicksilver.”

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

5. Queen Esther by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $30) The novelist revisits his bestselling “The Cider House Rules.”

6. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

7. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

8. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

9. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

10. Dog Show by Billy Collins, Pamela Sztybel (illustrator) (Random House: $20) The former U.S. poet laureate captures the essence of dogs in a collection of poems that includes watercolor canine portraits.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

2. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

4. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

5. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

8. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

Paperback fiction

1. On the Calculation of Volume (Book III) by Solvej Balle (New Directions: $16)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

8. On the Calculation of Volume (Book I) by Solvej Balle, Barbara J. Haveland (translator) (New Directions: $16)

9. The Princess Bride by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

5. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

6. The Most Human by Adam Nimoy (Chicago Review Press: $20)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

10. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)