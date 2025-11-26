Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Nov. 30

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Brimstone by Callie Hart (Forever: $33) The deluxe limited edition continues the fantasy adventure begun in “Quicksilver.”

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

Advertisement

5. Queen Esther by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $30) The novelist revisits his bestselling “The Cider House Rules.”

6. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

7. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

Advertisement

8. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

9. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

10. Dog Show by Billy Collins, Pamela Sztybel (illustrator) (Random House: $20) The former U.S. poet laureate captures the essence of dogs in a collection of poems that includes watercolor canine portraits.

Advertisement

Hardcover nonfiction

1. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

2. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

3. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.

4. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

Advertisement

5. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

8. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

Paperback fiction

1. On the Calculation of Volume (Book III) by Solvej Balle (New Directions: $16)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

8. On the Calculation of Volume (Book I) by Solvej Balle, Barbara J. Haveland (translator) (New Directions: $16)

9. The Princess Bride by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

Advertisement

Paperback nonfiction

1. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. The White Album by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

5. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

6. The Most Human by Adam Nimoy (Chicago Review Press: $20)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

10. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement