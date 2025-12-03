Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 7

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

Advertisement

5. Dog Show by Billy Collins, Pamela Sztybel (illustrator) (Random House: $20) The former U.S. poet laureate captures the essence of dogs in a collection of poems that includes watercolor canine portraits.

6. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

7. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) The deluxe limited edition of a dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

Advertisement

8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

9. The Strength of the Few by James Islington (S&S/Saga Press: $34) Book 2 of fantasy series the Hierarchy Quartet.

10. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The Lincoln Lawyer is back with a case against an AI company for its role in a girl’s killing.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

Advertisement

3. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

4. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

6. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

Advertisement

7. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

9. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

10. Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday: $35) The author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells her story.

Paperback fiction

1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books, $19)

5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

7. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $19)

8. Playground by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Company, $20)

9. The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Vintage, $19)

10. The Princess Bride by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

2. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks, $20)

3. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press Trade Paperback, $22)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne, $18)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

9. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

10. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books, $22)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement