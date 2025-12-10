Sophie Kinsella, author of ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ book series, dies. ‘We are heartbroken,’ family says

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sophie Kinsella, best-selling author of the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” book series, has died, her family announced on Monday. She was 55.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” the family wrote on Kinsella’s Instagram account.

Kinsella, whose real name is Madeleine Sophie Wickham, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in 2022 and underwent surgery, radiation and chemotherapy to treat the disease.

The prolific author has at least 35 titles to her name (and her pen name) and has sold more than 45 million copies of her books, according to her official biography. Her 2000 novel, “The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic” — known as “Confessions of a Shopaholic” in the U.S. — follows financial journalist Rebecca Bloomwood and her compulsive shopping habit, which spawned eight sequels about Becky’s fantastical over-spending exploits. The first two titles in the series were adapted for film in 2009; the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” movie starred Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy, Krysten Ritter and Joan Cusack.

Her family celebrated her bravery in the face of her diagnosis in Monday’s announcement.

“We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed — to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career,” the Instagram post said. “She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received.”

The announcement concluded, saying “She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking” followed by three broken heart emojis.

