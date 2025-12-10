The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 14

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

2. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness.

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

5. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

6. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

7. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

8. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

9. House of Day, House of Night by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead Books: $28) A woman settles in a remote Polish village that teems with the stories of the living and the dead.

10. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) A dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

3. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

6. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

7. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A takedown of Christian hypocrisy and a call for compassion.

8. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

9. The Greatest Sentence Ever Written by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $20) A deep dive into the most revolutionary sentence in the Declaration of Independence.

10. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

4. Train Dreams by Denis Johnson (Picador: $17)

5. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

8. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

9. Isola by Allegra Goodman (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $19)

10. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

4. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

6. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

7. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

9. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)