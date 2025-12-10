Advertisement
The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 14

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

2. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness.

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

5. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

6. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) The latest mystery in the Armand Gamache series.

7. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

8. The Widow by John Grisham (Doubleday: $32) A small-time lawyer accused of murder races to find the real killer to clear his name.

9. House of Day, House of Night by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead Books: $28) A woman settles in a remote Polish village that teems with the stories of the living and the dead.

10. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) A dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

3. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

6. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

7. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A takedown of Christian hypocrisy and a call for compassion.

8. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

9. The Greatest Sentence Ever Written by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $20) A deep dive into the most revolutionary sentence in the Declaration of Independence.

10. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

4. Train Dreams by Denis Johnson (Picador: $17)

5. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $18)

8. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

9. Isola by Allegra Goodman (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $19)

10. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

4. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino and Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

6. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)

7. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

9. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

