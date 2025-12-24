The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 28

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past. 16

2. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind. 13

3. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years. 11

4. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances. 4

5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences. 12

6. Dog Show by Billy Collins, Pamela Sztybel by (illustrator) (Random House: $20) The former U.S. poet laureate captures the essence of dogs in a collection of poems that includes watercolor canine portraits. 3

7. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness. 13

8. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman. 17

9. House of Day, House of Night by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead Books: $28) A woman settles in a remote Polish village that teems with stories. 3

10. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life. 17

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea. 13

2. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist. 7

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history. 10

4. The Look by Michelle Obama (Crown: $50) Exploring the former first lady’s style evolution with over 200 photographs. 4

5. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.12

6. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry. 6

7. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist. 8

8. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) More humor and wisdom from the internet’s beloved mushroom frog. 4

9. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” 10

10. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense. 20



…

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. The Princess Bride Deluxe Limited Edition by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)

9. Isola by Allegra Goodman (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $19)

10. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

5. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

8. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. The Miracle Morning After 50 by Hal Elrod and Dwayne J. Clark (BenBella Books: $20)