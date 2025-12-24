Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 28

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past. 16

2. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind. 13

3. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years. 11

4. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances. 4

Advertisement

5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences. 12

6. Dog Show by Billy Collins, Pamela Sztybel by (illustrator) (Random House: $20) The former U.S. poet laureate captures the essence of dogs in a collection of poems that includes watercolor canine portraits. 3

7. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness. 13

Advertisement

8. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman. 17

9. House of Day, House of Night by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead Books: $28) A woman settles in a remote Polish village that teems with stories. 3

10. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life. 17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea. 13

2. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist. 7

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history. 10

Advertisement

4. The Look by Michelle Obama (Crown: $50) Exploring the former first lady’s style evolution with over 200 photographs. 4

5. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.12

6. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry. 6

7. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist. 8

8. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) More humor and wisdom from the internet’s beloved mushroom frog. 4

9. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” 10

Advertisement

10. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense. 20

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. The Princess Bride Deluxe Limited Edition by William Goldman (Harper Perennial: $22)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (Picador: $18)

9. Isola by Allegra Goodman (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $19)

10. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

5. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

7. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

8. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. The Miracle Morning After 50 by Hal Elrod and Dwayne J. Clark (BenBella Books: $20)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement