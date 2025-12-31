Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 4

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

5. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

6. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness.

7. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) A dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

8. A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar (Knopf: $29) Two families seeking to protect their children must battle each other in a near-future Kolkata, India.

9. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

10. Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon (Penguin Press: $30) A private eye in 1932 Milwaukee is hired to find a missing dairy heiress.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

3. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

4. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teenage music journalist.

5. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) More humor and wisdom from the internet’s beloved mushroom frog.

6. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

7. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The acclaimed novelist’s first memoir takes on the complex relationship with her mother.

8. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

9. Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life: $27) Revisiting the world of “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

10. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

3. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Train Dreams by Denis Johnson (Picador: $17)

7. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

8. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)

10. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

6. Kingmaker by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books: $22)

7. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

8. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik (Scribner: $20)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

