Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 11

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

Advertisement

5. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

6. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

Advertisement

8. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) A dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

9 Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of AI.

10. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

2. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

Advertisement

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

6. The Look by Michelle Obama (Crown: $50) Exploring the former first lady’s style evolution with over 200 photographs.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. Night People by Mark Ronson (Grand Central Publishing: $29) The Grammy-winning record producer chronicles his early DJ days.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, Grand Central, $19)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

9. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books, $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Fight Oligarchy by Senator Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

4. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead Books: $20)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino, Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

9. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

10. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement