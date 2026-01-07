The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 11

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

4. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

Advertisement

5. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

6. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

Advertisement

8. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $35) A dark academia fantasy about two rival graduate students’ descent into hell.

9 Culpability by Bruce Holsinger (Spiegel & Grau: $30) A family drama about moral responsibility in the age of AI.

10. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday: $38) Symbologist Robert Langdon takes on a mystery involving human consciousness.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

2. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

Advertisement

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green (Crash Course Books: $28) The fight against the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

6. The Look by Michelle Obama (Crown: $50) Exploring the former first lady’s style evolution with over 200 photographs.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

9. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

10. Night People by Mark Ronson (Grand Central Publishing: $29) The Grammy-winning record producer chronicles his early DJ days.

Advertisement

…

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, Grand Central, $19)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

9. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books, $19)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. Fight Oligarchy by Senator Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

4. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead Books: $20)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. The Best American Essays 2025 by Jia Tolentino, Kim Dana Kupperman (editors) (Mariner Books: $19)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books: $22)

9. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

10. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)