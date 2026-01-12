Erich von Däniken, ‘Chariots of the Gods?’ author who fueled UFO interest, dies at 90

In 2003, Erich von Daeniken visits Mystery Park, a theme park in Interlaken, Switzerland, based on his books that has since closed.

Erich von Däniken, the Swiss author whose best-selling books about the extraterrestrial origins of ancient civilizations brought him fame among paranormal enthusiasts and scorn from the scientific community, has died. He was 90.

On Sunday, Von Däniken’s representatives announced on his website that he had died the previous day in a hospital in central Switzerland.

Von Däniken rose to prominence in 1968 with the publication of his first book, “Chariots of the Gods?,” in which he claimed that the Mayans and ancient Egyptians were visited by alien astronauts and instructed in advanced technology that allowed them to build giant pyramids.

The book fueled a growing interest in unexplained phenomena at a time when, thanks to conventional science, humans were about to take their first steps on the Moon.

“Chariots of the Gods?” was followed by more than two dozen similar books, spawning a literary niche in which fact and fantasy were mixed together against all historical and scientific evidence.

Public broadcaster SRF reported that Von Däniken’s books had sold almost 70 million copies in more than 30 languages, making him one of the most widely read Swiss authors.

While Von Däniken managed to shrug off his many critics, the former hotel waiter had a troubled relationship with money throughout his life and frequently came close to financial ruin.

Born in 1935, the son of a clothing manufacturer in the northern Swiss town of Schaffhausen, Von Däniken is said to have rebelled against his father’s strict Catholicism and the priests who instructed him at boarding school by developing his own alternatives to the biblical account of the origins of life.

After leaving school in 1954, Von Däniken worked as a waiter and barkeeper for several years, during which he was repeatedly accused of fraud and served a couple of short stints in prison.

In 1964, he was appointed manager of a hotel in the exclusive resort town of Davos and began writing his first book. Its publication and rapid commercial success were quickly followed by accusations of tax dodging and financial impropriety, for which he again spent time behind bars.

By the time he left prison, “Chariots of the Gods?” was earning Von Däniken a fortune and a second book, “Gods from Outer Space,” was ready for publication, allowing him to commit himself to his paranormal passion and travel the world in search of new mysteries to uncover.

“Chariots of the Gods?” was made into a film in 1970 and was a huge box-office success, especially at drive-ins in the United States. It also received an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature, despite criticism of its pseudoscience and largely unsubstantiated claims about “ancient astronauts.”

Throughout the 1970s, Von Däniken undertook countless field trips to Egypt, India, and above all, Latin America, whose ancient cultures held a particular fascination for the amateur archaeologist.

He lectured widely and set up societies devoted to promoting his theories, later pioneering the use of video and multimedia to reach out to ever-larger audiences hungry for a different account of history.

No amount of criticism dissuaded him and his fans from believing that Earth has been visited repeatedly by beings from Outer Space, and will be again in the future.

Von Däniken gained the damning accolade of being the first recipient of the “Ig Nobel” prize for literature in 1991 — for raising the public awareness of science through questionable experiments or claims.

Even when confronted with fabricated evidence in a British television documentary — supposedly ancient pots were shown to be almost new — Von Däniken insisted that, minor discrepancies aside, his theories were essentially sound.

In 1985, Von Däniken wrote “Neue Erinnerungen an die Zukunft” — “New Memories of the Future” — ostensibly to address his many critics: “I have admitted [my mistakes], but not one of the foundations of my theories has yet been brought down.”

Although his popularity was waning in the English-speaking world by the 1980s, Von Däniken’s books and films influenced a wave of semi-serious archaeological documentaries and numerous popular television shows, including “In Search of …” and “The X-Files,” which featured two FBI agents tasked with solving paranormal mysteries, as well as the long-running cable series “Ancient Aliens.”

In 1998, Von Däniken revisited the subject in the book “Arrival of the Gods,” focusing on Peru’s mysterious Nazca lines. “‘Arrival of the Gods’ is a grotesque parody of scientific inquiry devoid of any intellectual credibility or literary merit whatsoever,” wrote British anthropologist and UC Santa Barbara professor Brian Fagan in a review for The Times. “The book is typical of the genre, with its haphazard and uncritical use of an astonishing range of sources from all parts of the world in order to fashion an implausible jigsaw puzzle the author claims is science.”

Von Däniken’s last major venture, a theme park based on his books, failed after just a few years due to lack of interest. The “Mystery Park” still stands, its man-made pyramids and otherworldly domes rotting as tourists prefer to explore the charms of the nearby town of Interlaken and the imposing Swiss Alps that surround it.

Erich von Däniken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elisabeth Skaja; a daughter, Cornelia; and two grandchildren.