The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 18

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

2. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

4. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

Advertisement

5. The First Time I Saw Him by Laura Dave (Scribner: $29) A woman and her stepdaughter must go on the run after someone from their past reappears in the sequel to “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

6. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

7. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

Advertisement

8. Buckeye by Patrick Ryan (Random House: $30) The lives of two Midwestern families are woven across generations, from World War II to the late 20th century.

9. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

10. Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser (Europa Editions: $30) Ten-year-old Mona and her beloved grandfather have only 52 Wednesdays to visit 52 works of art before Mona loses her sight forever.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

2. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

3. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

Advertisement

4. Firestorm by Jacob Soboroff (Mariner Books: $30) An account of the Palisades fire from a journalist who reported on the ground as his hometown was destroyed.

5. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

6. Hush by Linda Clemons (Legacy Lit: $28) How to harness the power of silence and let your presence speak volumes.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. Good Things by Samin Nosrat (Random House: $45) The celebrated chef shares 125 meticulously tested recipes.

9. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $30) The acclaimed novelist’s first memoir takes on the complex relationship with her mother.

10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) More humor and wisdom from the internet’s beloved mushroom frog.



…

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

4 Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

5. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

6. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

9. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage: $18)

10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

…

Advertisement

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

3. Fight Oligarchy by Senator Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

6. Reimagining Government by Faisal Hoque, Erik Nelson, Thomas H. Davenport (Post Hill Press: $22)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

8. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)