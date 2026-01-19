Jennette McCurdy is ready to make you uncomfortable again — this time with an inappropriate teen affair

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

On the Shelf Half His Age By Jennette McCurdy

Ballantine Books: 288 pages, $30



Jennette McCurdy’s phone could not be silenced.

After the release of her 2022 memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” the actress-turned-author received an unending barrage of messages and calls from friends, family, distant acquaintances, people she’d crossed paths with one time when she was 12 years old.

“I heard from everybody I’ve ever met. Everybody came out of the woodwork,” McCurdy said. While most of the messages were positive, she added, “I have changed my phone number a few times since then. I like to keep my inner circle pretty close now.”

Her memoir was a raw, unflinching look at her childhood spent tethered to an abusive mother, her personal battles with eating disorders and alcohol, her tumultuous teenage years as a Nickelodeon star on the sitcoms “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat” and her recalibration in the wake of her mother’s death from cancer when McCurdy was 21.

Its readership went far beyond McCurdy’s phone contacts. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” was a bona fide phenomenon. It sold more than 3 million copies and spent more than 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list. And it’s currently in the process of being adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston as McCurdy’s mother.

Now, McCurdy, who is 33, is attempting to tell a new story with the January release of her debut novel “Half His Age . ” The insular, visceral tale follows Waldo, a teenage girl in Alaska who has a sexual relationship with her middle-aged, married English teacher.

If some readers were aghast at the title of McCurdy’s memoir or its contents, they’ll almost certainly balk at “Half His Age,” which is a thorny exploration of power, lust, shame and rage, written in McCurdy’s now-signature wry style. The book’s cover features a close-up photograph of a young woman (not McCurdy) sucking her middle finger, and the sex scenes within are unvarnished, uncomfortable and plentiful.

“I’m never writing something that’s intentionally provocative, and I’m certainly never writing anything for shock value,” McCurdy said. “I really try to write for truth, and I can’t help it if that’s shocking. I can’t help it if that’s noisy or alarming. In fact, if it is those things, that’s probably an indication that there is some truth there and a conversation that’s needed to be had.”

When we met for our interview at a Pasadena restaurant in December, McCurdy looked almost identical to when I’d interviewed her there in 2022, before the release of her memoir — dark blond, tousled curls atop a petite frame and a broad smile. But a granular shift seems to have occurred. Nervous laughter has been replaced by a calmer confidence. Her eyes sparkle a little brighter.

(Ballantine Books)

The success of McCurdy’s memoir cemented her status as a writer, a title she prized far above “former child actor” or “TV star.” Authors she’d long admired, like Maria Semple and Tom Perrotta, now read and praise her writing. McCurdy even spent Thanksgiving with Semple last year.

“It’s this sense of belonging that I’ve always craved and never quite felt,” she said. “All through my 20s I thought, ‘Well, I’m just losing my tribe. I don’t know where my people are.’ I have found my people through writing in the past three years.”

It’s been a long time coming. After moving away from acting — a career that had been thrust upon her by her mother at just 6 years old — McCurdy began to furiously devote herself to writing in the mid-2010s. At first, she immersed herself in a variety of classes around L.A. She tried sketch writing, late-night TV writing, spec writing, but she quickly learned she didn’t actually want to write sketches or late-night monologues. Instead, she started to focus on longer-form storytelling via essays, her memoir, novels and screenplays.

At least six days a week for the last decade, McCurdy said, she’s spent her waking hours scribbling on a laptop inside her Pasadena home, rotating from her desk to the kitchen counter to the couch to the dining table to the veranda and back again.

“I sort of write until I’m tired. Sometimes that’s 4 p.m. and sometimes that’s 8 p.m.,” she said. “This year, specifically, I’ve pulled the longest days of my life. I had many days that were until 2 in the morning. It was really, really intense.”

“Half His Age” first began percolating when McCurdy was 24, riding a bullet train on a solo trip in Japan. She’d never written a book at that point, but the idea of a novel with a 17-year-old protagonist involved in an age-gap relationship cemented itself in the back of her brain. Years later, after the release of her memoir, she felt compelled to finally see it through.

“It forced itself upon me. You know, when authors say words like, ‘There was no other choice than to write this thing,’ I always thought it sounded a little pretentious,” she said. “Now, I completely know what it means. Waldo, this protagonist, her voice — I was waking up in the middle of the night thinking of this character.”

Although McCurdy said she considers herself an emotional writer, some elements of “Half His Age” required more exacting research. Setting a story in a public high school when she herself had only been homeschooled and tutored on set, for example, was a challenge.

“I was literally looking up, ‘Do they still have lockers in high school? What is a typical layout of a high school?’” she said.

Elsewhere, she imbued the story with elements of familiarity: Waldo has similar unruly curls to McCurdy’s; Waldo’s best friend is Mormon, the religion in which McCurdy was raised; and Waldo lives in Anchorage, where McCurdy’s partner of nine years is from, and where McCurdy said she has spent many months.

She also gave Waldo a complicated, absentee mother figure who leaves Waldo to shoulder the responsibilities of the household with her paychecks from a part-time job at a Victoria’s Secret. (On a different scale, McCurdy was the breadwinner for her own family by the time she was a teenager.)

“I think I’ll always write mother-daughter dynamics, and really any family dynamics, in a complicated, messy way. I’ve tried to write other kinds of dynamics, and my body will freeze up,” she said. “If I’m trying to write a loving, supportive, validating, parental figure, that’s not my experience. I don’t know how to begin to write that.”

“I really try to write for truth, and I can’t help it if that’s shocking. I can’t help it if that’s noisy or alarming,” said author Jennette McCurdy. (Victoria Stevens)

But beyond those details, McCurdy has a deep connection to the book’s central storyline: McCurdy’s first serious relationship, which she detailed in her memoir, occurred when she was a naïve 18-year-old with an “iCarly” crew member who was in his mid-30s.

“There’s certainly overlap,” she said. “There’s certainly influence there. Writing, for me, is a means of finding closure where maybe there wasn’t in my own life. It’s a means of finding meaning and empowerment in places where maybe I didn’t feel it so much. It’s a way of exploring things that I maybe haven’t fully processed myself.”

She added, “I kept thinking, ‘Why is this coming through? Why is this the book that I’m writing?’ Several drafts in, I realized, ‘Oh, it’s because I have a lot of unprocessed rage about this.’ Of course, it’s a piece of fiction, and there are plenty of deviations, but, ultimately, I have a really personal connection to it, coming from that place myself.”

Rage is something she expects many female readers to feel as they follow Waldo’s journey in “Half His Age.”

“We’re taught to be polite and nice and make everybody around us feel comfortable and take the high road,” McCurdy said, her voice catching. “My experience of rage is that the more I have connected with it, the more it has led me on an effective life path, the more it has led me to make choices that I had been needing to make for a long time.”

Those choices have resulted in McCurdy not only becoming a prominent author, but a person fully in control of their career for the first time. She is currently working on her next book, and she has already written a script for a film adaptation of “Half His Age,” which she will also direct “if all the pieces fall into place,” she said.

The upcoming series adaptation of “I’m Glad My Mom Died” was similarly something McCurdy was only comfortable with if she could stay at the helm. She and Ari Katcher will serve as co-showrunners. She wrote all 10 episodes, she said, and will direct multiple episodes, as well.

“I am not interested in my stories being taken into somebody else’s hands,” she said. “That would be offensive to me.”

McCurdy will not appear on screen, however, and she said it’s too early to discuss who will play younger versions of herself. Meanwhile, Aniston’s connection to the material — the veteran actress has said that she and McCurdy “had very similar moms” — was key to casting her in the matriarch role.

“She does relate a lot to the material,” McCurdy said of Aniston. “It would be a disservice to the heart and soul of this book, and a disservice to the deep connection millions of people have with it, for anybody to be a part of it for any other reason. I’m deeply protective of it.”

As we finished up our mid-afternoon meal — a hodgepodge of spicy tuna bites and asparagus fries paired with guava and berry mocktails — McCurdy reflected on the agency she is finally able to take.

“I didn’t feel that I had a voice with, really, any aspect of my life growing up. I felt kind of voiceless,” she said. “Writing was where I found my voice, and I think, as a result of that, found my power.”

Spencer is an L.A.-based culture writer and reporter. Her nonfiction book, “Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire,” is out now.

