The week’s bestselling books, Jan. 25

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

3. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

5. The First Time I Saw Him by Laura Dave (Scribner: $29) A woman and her stepdaughter must go on the run after someone from their past reappears in the sequel to “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

6. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

7. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

8. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $28) An accomplished actor grapples with the varied roles she plays in her personal life.

9. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

10. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $30) Friendship, love and adversity during the 1980s Space Shuttle program.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

3. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

5. Firestorm by Jacob Soboroff (Mariner Books: $30) An account of the Palisades fire from a journalist who reported on the ground as his hometown was destroyed.

6. The Next Renaissance by Zack Kass (Wiley: $28) A discussion on the transformative impact of AI and how to prepare for a new future.

7. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

8. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

9. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

10. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

4. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

7. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central: $19)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

10. Train Dreams by Denis Johnson (Picador: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

2. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Penguin: $20)

3. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. Fight Oligarchy by Senator Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

7. All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster: $19)

8. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $22)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

10. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

