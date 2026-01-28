The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 1

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

5. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

6. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

7. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

8. The First Time I Saw Him by Laura Dave (Scribner: $29) A woman and her stepdaughter must go on the run after someone from their past reappears in the sequel to “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

9. Crucible by John Sayles (Melville House: $33) A sweeping historical novel about Henry Ford and his attempt to rule Detroit.

10. Twelve Months by Jim Butcher (Ace: $30) Professional wizard Harry Dresden struggles to move on after narrowly managing to save Chicago.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Firestorm by Jacob Soboroff (Mariner Books: $30) An account of the Palisades fire from a journalist who reported on the ground as his hometown was destroyed.

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

3. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

4. Football by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press: $32) The culture writer gets to the bottom of the country’s most popular sport.

5. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

6. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

7. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

8. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A takedown of Christian hypocrisy and a call for compassion.

9. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

10. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his experiences as a teen music journalist.

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

7. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

8. Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte (Penguin: $9)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

4. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead Books: $20)

5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $20)

7. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

9. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

10. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $20)