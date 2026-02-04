The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 8

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

3. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

5. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

6. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

7. Crucible by John Sayles (Melville House: $33) A sweeping historical novel about Henry Ford and his attempt to rule Detroit.

8. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

9. The First Time I Saw Him by Laura Dave (Scribner: $29) A woman and her stepdaughter must go on the run after someone from their past reappears in the sequel to “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

10. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

3. Football by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press: $32) The culture writer gets to the bottom of the country’s most popular sport.

4. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

5. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

8. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

9. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

10. Life Is Lifey by Sarah Shahi (Regalo Press: $29) The “Sex/Life” actor’s guide to tapping into your authentic self.

Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

3. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

5. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

7. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

8. Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte (Penguin: $9)

9. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

3. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

4. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

8. American Carnage by Sasha Abramsky (OR Books: $18)

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

10. Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here by Jonathan Blitzer (Penguin: $21)