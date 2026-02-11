Don't Miss
Books

The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 15

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

3. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

5. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

6. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

7. Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Grove Press: $20) During the 1985 Christmas season, a coal merchant in an Irish village makes a troubling discovery.

8. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

9. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

10. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking: $35) An exploration of the most infamous stock market crash in history.

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

5. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

6. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon: $27) A meditation on freedom, trust, loss and our relationship with the natural world.

7. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

8. Football by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press: $32) The culture writer gets to the bottom of the country’s most popular sport.

9. Firestorm by Jacob Soboroff (Mariner Books: $30) An account of the Palisades fire from a journalist who reported on the ground as his hometown was destroyed.

10. Language as Liberation by Toni Morrison. (Knopf: $32) The Nobel laureate investigates Black characters in the American literary canon and the way they have shaped the nation’s collective unconscious.

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

3. Wuthering Heights (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition) Emily Brontë, Ruben Toledo (illustrator) (Penguin Classics: $18)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

8. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

10. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

6. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

7. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant (Penguin: $20)

8. All the Beauty in the World (Simon & Schuster: $19)

9. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

10. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead Books: $20)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

