Books

The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 22

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Hardcover fiction

1. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

4. Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) A man must fight for his planet against impossible odds when gamers from Earth attempt to remotely annihilate it.

5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

6. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

8. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

9. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between teenagers 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.

10. This Is Not About Us by Allegra Goodman (The Dial Press: $29) A portrait of an American family growing up and growing old.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

3. Firestorm by Jacob Soboroff (Mariner Books: $30) An account of the Palisades fire from a journalist who reported on the ground as his hometown was destroyed.

4. The Last Kings of Hollywood by Paul Fischer (Celadon Books: $32) How three young visionaries — Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg — revolutionized American cinema.

5. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A new memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

9. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

10. Something From Nothing by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $38) More than 100 recipes that make the most of a well-stocked pantry.

Paperback fiction

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)

9. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

10. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead Books: $20)

6. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

7. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel (Harriman House: $20)

9. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

