The week’s bestselling books, March 1
Hardcover fiction
1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.
2. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.
3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.
4. Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey: $29) A woman in 1920s Montréal turns to a grouchy but charming magician to help save her cat rescue.
5. Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) A man must fight for his planet against impossible odds when gamers from Earth attempt to remotely annihilate it.
6. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.
7. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.
8. The Astral Library (Deluxe Limited Edition) by Kate Quinn (William Morrow: $32) A fantastical adventure where books are not just objects, but doors to new worlds, new lives and new futures.
9. So Old, So Young by Grant Ginder (Gallery/Scout Press: $30) Six Friends. Five Parties. Twenty Years …
10. This Book Made Me Think of You by Libby Page (Berkley: $30) A woman receives an unexpected gift from the man she loved and lost — a year of books, one for every month.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.
2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.
3. The Last Kings of Hollywood by Paul Fischer (Celadon Books: $32) How three young visionaries — Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg — revolutionized American cinema.
4. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.
5. American Struggle by Jon Meacham (Random House: $38) An anthology with commentary on the consequential speeches, letters and essays that led us to this moment in democracy.
6. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.
7. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.
8. A Hymn to Life by Gisèle Pelicot (Penguin Press: $32) The sexual assault that stunned the world. A courageous woman tells her story for the very first time.
9. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) Uplifting affirmations and life lessons with illustrations.
Paperback fiction
1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)
2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)
3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)
4. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)
5. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)
6. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)
7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
8. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)
9. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)
10. Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Picador: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)
2. The Lion Beneath the Fade by Sebastian Bastian (Advantage Media Group: $20)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
7. The Myth of Sisyphus by Albert Camus (Vintage: $16)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)
9. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion, Vintage, $18)
10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)