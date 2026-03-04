The week’s bestselling books, March 8

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

Advertisement

5. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

6. Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) A man must fight for his planet against impossible odds when gamers from Earth attempt to remotely annihilate it.

7. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

Advertisement

8. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

9. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

10. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

2. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

Advertisement

4. American Struggle by Jon Meacham (Random House: $38) An anthology with commentary on the consequential speeches, letters and essays that led us to this moment in democracy.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) Building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. We the Women by Norah O’Donnell and Kate Andersen Brower (Ballantine Books: $35) A portrait of the unsung American women from 1776 to today who changed the course of history in their fight for freedom.

8. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

9. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

10. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

…

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

7. Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry (Simon & Schuster: $25)

8. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

9. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

10. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

2. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

3. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

7. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

8. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

10. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)