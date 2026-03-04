Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, March 8

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

Advertisement

5. What We Can Know by Ian McEwan (Knopf: $30) A genre-bending love story about people and the words they leave behind.

6. Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) A man must fight for his planet against impossible odds when gamers from Earth attempt to remotely annihilate it.

7. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

Advertisement

8. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

9. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner: $29) A man’s life veers off course due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.

10. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

2. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

Advertisement

4. American Struggle by Jon Meacham (Random House: $38) An anthology with commentary on the consequential speeches, letters and essays that led us to this moment in democracy.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) Building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. We the Women by Norah O’Donnell and Kate Andersen Brower (Ballantine Books: $35) A portrait of the unsung American women from 1776 to today who changed the course of history in their fight for freedom.

8. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

9. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

10. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House: $30) A memoir from the legendary writer and artist.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

7. Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry (Simon & Schuster: $25)

8. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

9. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

10. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

2. Fight Oligarchy by Sen. Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

3. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Meditations for Mortals by Oliver Burkeman (Picador: $19)

7. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

8. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

9. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

10. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement