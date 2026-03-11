The week’s bestselling books, March 15

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

3. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

5. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

6. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

7. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

8. Now I Surrender by Álvaro Enrigue (Riverhead Books: $30) A woman’s desperate flight from an Apache raid unfolds into a sweeping tale of the Mexico-U.S. border wars.

9. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

10. This Is Not About Us by Allegra Goodman (The Dial Press: $29) A portrait of an American family growing up and growing old.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

2. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $28) The true story of a young couple shipwrecked at sea.

5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

6. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The actor opens up about her tumultuous childhood, her five-decade-long career and the MS diagnosis that upended it all.

7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

8. Firestorm by Jacob Soboroff (Mariner Books: $30) An account of the Palisades fire from a journalist who reported on the ground as his hometown was destroyed.

9. We the Women by Norah O’Donnell and Kate Andersen Brower (Ballantine Books: $35) A portrait of the unsung American women from 1776 to today who changed the course of history in their fight for freedom.

10. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf: $35) A posthumous memoir by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim.



Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

4. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

7. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

8. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)

9. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

2. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

3. Duct Tape and White Lies by Emily Lampkin (Regalo Press: $22)

4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. Straight from the Grapevine by Rachel Zaslansky Sheer and Lori Zuker Briller (Post Hill Press: $19)

8. On Democracy by Walt Whitman (Library of America: $12.50)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)