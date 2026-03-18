The week’s bestselling books, March 22

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

3. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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5. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

6. Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author and Oscar-winning actor team up for a small-town legal thriller.

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Hogarth: $32) The fates of two young people intersect and diverge across continents and years.

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8. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

9. Operation Bounce House by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) A man must fight for his planet against impossible odds when gamers from Earth attempt to remotely annihilate it.

10. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

2. Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! by Liza Minnelli (Grand Central Publishing: $36) The entertainment legend shares her story.

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3. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

4. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

5. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

6. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

7. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The actor opens up about her tumultuous childhood, her five-decade-long career and the MS diagnosis that upended it all.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

9. In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man by Tom Junod (Doubleday: $32) The writer reckons with the charismatic, philandering father who tried to mold his son in his image.

10. The Last Kings of Hollywood by Paul Fischer (Celadon Books: $32) How three young visionaries — Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg — revolutionized American cinema.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

5. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

6. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

9. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $17)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

4. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $19)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)

6. Miracles and Wonder by Elaine Pagels (Vintage: $20)

7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

8. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

9. Thirty-Two Words for Field by Manchán Magan (Chelsea Green: $20)

10. This Wild and Precious Life by Mary Oliver (Clarkson Potter: $17)