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Books

The week’s bestselling books, March 29

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

3. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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5. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

6. Once and Again by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books: $27) A family of women have an astonishing gift: The ability to redo one moment in their lives.

7. Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author and Oscar-winning actor team up for a small-town legal thriller.

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8. Lady Tremaine by Rachel Hochhauser (St. Martin’s Press: $29) A reimagining of the myth of the evil stepmother at the heart of “Cinderella.”

9. Sisters in Yellow by Mieko Kawakami (Knopf: $30) The tumultuous bonds of sisterhood are explored in the gritty Tokyo of the 1990s.

10. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays. (Scribner: $22)

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

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4. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The actor opens up about her tumultuous childhood, her five-decade-long career and the MS diagnosis that upended it all.

5. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

6. Good Writing by Neal Allen and Anne Lamott (Avery: $27) Two writers show you how to turn a worthy sentence into a memorable one.

7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

8. Mobilize by Shyam Sankar, Madeline Hart (Bombardier Books: $30) A Palantir executive’s call to strengthen America’s industrial base.

9. Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! by Liza Minnelli (Grand Central Publishing: $36) The entertainment legend shares her story.

10. Stay Alive by Ian Buruma (Penguin Press: $35) An account of life in Berlin from 1939 to 1945 under a murderous regime.

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

6. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Vintage: $19)

7. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $22)

2. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

5. The Beginning Comes After the End by Rebecca Solnit (Haymarket Books: $17)

6. Miracles and Wonder by Elaine Pagels (Vintage: $20)

7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

8. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

9. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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