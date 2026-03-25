The week’s bestselling books, March 29

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

3. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

Advertisement

5. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

6. Once and Again by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books: $27) A family of women have an astonishing gift: The ability to redo one moment in their lives.

7. Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author and Oscar-winning actor team up for a small-town legal thriller.

Advertisement

8. Lady Tremaine by Rachel Hochhauser (St. Martin’s Press: $29) A reimagining of the myth of the evil stepmother at the heart of “Cinderella.”

9. Sisters in Yellow by Mieko Kawakami (Knopf: $30) The tumultuous bonds of sisterhood are explored in the gritty Tokyo of the 1990s.

10. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.



…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays. (Scribner: $22)

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

Advertisement

4. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The actor opens up about her tumultuous childhood, her five-decade-long career and the MS diagnosis that upended it all.

5. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

6. Good Writing by Neal Allen and Anne Lamott (Avery: $27) Two writers show you how to turn a worthy sentence into a memorable one.

7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

8. Mobilize by Shyam Sankar, Madeline Hart (Bombardier Books: $30) A Palantir executive’s call to strengthen America’s industrial base.

9. Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! by Liza Minnelli (Grand Central Publishing: $36) The entertainment legend shares her story.

10. Stay Alive by Ian Buruma (Penguin Press: $35) An account of life in Berlin from 1939 to 1945 under a murderous regime.

Advertisement

…

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

6. The Antidote by Karen Russell (Vintage: $19)

7. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $22)

2. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

5. The Beginning Comes After the End by Rebecca Solnit (Haymarket Books: $17)

6. Miracles and Wonder by Elaine Pagels (Vintage: $20)

7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

8. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

9. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)