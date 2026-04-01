The week’s bestselling books, April 5

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Night We Met (Indie Exclusive Edition) by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Book Group: $30) Friendship, missed connections and life-altering split-second decisions converge after one fateful night.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

4. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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5. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

6. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

7. Judge Stone by James Patterson and Viola Davis (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The bestselling author and Oscar-winning actor team up for a small-town legal thriller.

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8. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

9. Once and Again by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books: $27) A family of women have an astonishing gift: the ability to redo one moment in their lives.

10. Daughter of Egypt by Marie Benedict (St. Martin’s Press: $29) A young woman in the 1920s unearths the truth about a forgotten pharaoh, rewriting both of their legacies forever.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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3. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays. (Scribner: $22)

4. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

5. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The actor opens up about her tumultuous childhood, her five-decade-long career and the MS diagnosis that upended it all.

6. Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! by Liza Minnelli (Grand Central Publishing: $36) The entertainment legend shares her story.

7. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

8. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

9. History Matters by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster: $27) A posthumous collection of essays from the Pulitzer-winning historian.

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10. Writing Creativity and Soul by Sue Monk Kidd (Knopf: $29) A look at the mysteries, frustrations and triumphs of being a writer.

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

7. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

9. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $20)

10. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Beginning Comes After the End by Rebecca Solnit (Haymarket Books: $17)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

6. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $22)

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Books: $22)

