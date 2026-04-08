The week’s bestselling books, April 12

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Keeper by Tana French (Viking: $32) The third and final book in the Cal Hooper trilogy.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

4. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

5. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

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6. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

7. The News from Dublin by Colm Tóibín (Scribner: $29) A collection of nine short stories set across Ireland, Spain and America.

8. Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine Books: $30) A teenager embarks on a secret relationship with her teacher.

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9. The Night We Met (Indie Exclusive Edition) by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Book Group: $30) Friendship, missed connections and life-altering split-second decisions converge after one fateful night

10. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $29) As sea levels rise, a family on a remote island rescues a mysterious woman.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

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4. How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay by Jenny Lawson (Penguin Life: $29) Tools and tricks to keep you going amid difficult times.

5. Good Writing by Neal Allen and Anne Lamott (Avery: $27) Turning a worthy sentence into a memorable one

6. The Meaning of Your Life by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio: $30) How to discover your life’s deepest purpose.

7. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

8. Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! by Liza Minnelli (Grand Central Publishing: $36) The legendary entertainer shares her story.

9. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

10. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays. (Scribner: $22)

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

4. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

6. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

9. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (Penguin Books: $18)

10. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

2. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $22)

3. Your Retirement Sketchbook by Jamie P. Hopkins and Bonnie Treichel (Harriman House: $20)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

7. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

8. A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner: $22)

9. Fight Oligarchy by Senator Bernie Sanders (Crown: $15)

10. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson (Vintage: $18)